Police: Earrings stolen from Freeport boutique in Valentine’s Day theft

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Nicholos Brooks has been charged with retail theft in for allegedly stealing a pair of earrings from a Freeport clothing store.

Freeport Police say they were called to Sophia’s Boutique, at 119 E. Stephenson, around 2:35 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Employees told police that a male suspect, later identified as Brooks, had stolen a $15 pair of earrings.

Brooks was later taken into custody in the area of Wilbur Ave and Stephenson Street.

Police say Brooks had a prior conviction for retail theft in LaSalle County in 2018, resulting in his retail theft charge being upgraded to a felony.

He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

