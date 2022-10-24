DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Dixon man was arrested on Monday for sexual abuse.

The Dixon Police Department was notified of the incident and began an investigation. Officers identified Gary Troxell, 75, as the suspect. He was taken into custody without incident int he 1300 block of Bonnie Avenue.

Troxell has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse and Domestic Battery. He is being held in the Lee County Law Enforcement Building.