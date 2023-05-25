ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Terrance Goston, 30, was arrested on Wednesday after Rockford Police Department’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at his residence.

Police forced entry into Goston’s apartment, finding 60 packages of cocaine totaling 16.1 grams and 7 bags of marijuana totaling 176.6 grams; as well as scales, packaging materials and a handgun, according to court documents.

Detectives later discovered the apartment’s rear door was reinforced by a 2×4 and steel brackets.

Goston was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacturing or dealing cannabis and cocaine. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.

In 2021, Goston was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after he reportedly shot and killed his dog to stop an attack on his son.

Goston also plead guilty to a 2022 charge of manufacturing or delivering cocaine.