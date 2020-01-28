Police, FBI search for suspect in Rockford bank robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police and the FBI are asking for the public’s help to catch a bank robbery suspect.

Police say the suspect attempted to rob the BMO Harris Bank, at 228 S. Main Street, at 2:10 p.m. on Monday, and then robbed the Illinois Bank and Trust, at 308 W. State Street, about an hour later.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 35-40 years old, 6’1″, 230 pounds, in a grey jacket and red baseball hat with a tear in the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the local FBI office at 815-987-9833, Rockford Police at 815-966-2900, or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

