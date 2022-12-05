ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Fred Williams, 39, after a months-long drug trafficking investigation, authorities said Monday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies raided Williams’ home, in the 1700 block of Genoa Street, on Friday, December 2nd.

Police said inside the home investigators found 20 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 6.5 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, and 9,000 oxycodone pills.

Williams was arrested and now faces five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver.

He was also wanted on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on an aggravated driving under the influence charge, police said.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.