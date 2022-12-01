ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Alberto Miranda, 24, after a drug raid of a residence on S. Alpine Road on Wednesday.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents found 92.5 pounds of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, and 10 grams of fentanyl, along with a loaded gun, during the search of the home in the 1800 block.

Miranda faces numerous drug and firearms charges, including possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.

Miranda was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.