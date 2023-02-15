ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they found an AR-15 rifle and four loaded handguns during a drug raid Monday which resulted in the arrest of Juvenal Jaimes-Espinoza, 47.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, police had been investigating reports of drug sales throughout the Rockford area which led them to Jaimes-Espinoza.

On Monday, the sheriff’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search of a property in the 800 block of S. Johnston Avenue, and found cocaine and cannabis, in addition to the weapons.

Jaimes-Espinoza was arrested and charged with Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, Possession of a Firearm without a FOID, Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5,000 Grams of Cannabis, and Possession of Cocaine.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.