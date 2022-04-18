ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say blood was found after a report of a shooting at a party on Ruth Street, but no victim.

According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Ruth Street around 5:10 a.m. Sunday morning. There, they learned there was a party at the house and there was gunshot damage to the property.

Police said none of the occupants at the party would cooperate with investigators. Officers found a small amount of blood in the street, but no victim.

Around 6:25 a.m., a 23-year-old man did go to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but police said he was uncooperative with police and hospital staff, and have not confirmed whether the two incidents were related.