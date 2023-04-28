ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested George White, 46, after witnesses reported an armed man in the parking lot of the 7th Street Quik Mart.

Rockford Police Officers responded to 1203 7th Street on Thursday, April 27th but said the suspect and the black Lincoln SUV he had arrived in had left.

Officers surveilled the scene and witnessed the vehicle return. Police said three men got out and went into the store, one of whom was identified as White. When he came out of the store, officers reported that they watched him “complete several hand-to-hand transactions with vehicles in the parking lot, seemingly distributing illegal narcotics,” according to the police report.

A review of surveillance video from the Quik Mart alerted officers that White may have been carrying a handgun in the pocket of his hoodie.

Police said he got into a white Chevrolet Impala and left the scene, headed southbound on 7th Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop at 9:46 p.m. and placed White under arrest.

An unloaded .40 caliber handgun was found under the driver’s seat, according to police.

During his booking at the jail, corrections officers found a clear plastic bag containing 16 individual baggies containing rock cocaine in White’s rectum, according to the police report.

White was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon, No Firearm Owners Identification, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Police said White is currently on parole for a prior conviction of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and a violation of the controlled substances act.