ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man wanted since last June on drug manufacturing and weapons charges was found in a reinforced room in his girlfriend’s basement, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinton Lamar Horton, 33, was arrested Sunday after police identified his vehicle pulling into his girlfriend’s residence.

Horton was considered a fugitive by police: a warrant for his arrest was issued in June 2022 when police found almost 700 grams of marijuana-based oil, along with equipment to manufacture and distribute oil-infused candy in a car he drove, according to court documents.

Police say Horton resisted arrest attempts on Sunday and entered the residence of Rebecca Whelan, 32.

Police eventually obtained permission to enter the residence and located Horton in the basement laundry room of the residence, covered in multiple pieces of furniture and other items, according to police reports.

Horton had barricaded the laundry room with the help of Whelan, and it took over 20 minutes for Horton to escape his hiding spot “due to it being reinforced from the outside,” said police.

“It was physically impossible for Horton to have done it himself,” police said about the reinforcement

Horton was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting a peace officer in addition to his June charges of firearm possession by a felon and manufacturing and delivering cannabis.

Whelan was charged with concealing and aiding a fugitive. She was booked into Winnebago County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

Horton was booked into Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.