Police find gun, drugs after Rockford man falls asleep at the wheel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they found cocaine, cannabis, pills, and a pistol with a 50mm round drum magazine in the possession of Joseph Logan, 38, after they found him passed out behind the wheel of his car.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Logan’s vehicle stopped at the intersection of Central Avenue and W. State at 5 a.m. on Sunday, January 2nd.

The officers found the weapon and drugs during a search of the vehicle. Police say in addition to the drum magazine, the gun’s trigger had been modified to make the weapon fire automatically.

Logan was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Violence, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Police say Logan was on parole for a former drug charge.

He was lodged into the Winnebago County Jail.