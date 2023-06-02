ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, police say they stopped a car that had fled from them a few days prior and arrested the two men inside on drug and weapons charges.

According to Rockford Police, around 4 p.m., officers spotted a car that had fled from them days prior in the 2500 block of Conklin Drive. The vehicle was pulled over, but Frederick Seaton, 41, in the passenger seat, got out and ran. He was caught later and had crack cocaine on him, police said.

The driver of the car, Tavaris Williams, 36, was detained in the vehicle.

Police said a search of the vehicle revealed the presence of a loaded handgun, crack cocaine, ecstasy, drug paraphernalia, cash, and an extended ammunition magazine.

Seaton, who has a prior conviction from a 2017 burglary, was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Obstructing Justice, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Williams was charged with Armed Habitual Criminal, Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Both men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.