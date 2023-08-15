ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Sonny Aldama, 41, on Monday after receiving complaints of drug trafficking in the Rockford area.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Aldama was arrested after an investigation led officers to a home in the 1600 block of Andrews Street.

Police said during the raid, a “large amount of cocaine” and gun were found inside the home.

Aldama was charged with manufacturing/delivery of cocaine, armed violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.