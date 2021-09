ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Darion Wheeler, of Freeport, was arrested Monday after Rockford Police say they found a loaded gun and 70 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to police, Wheeler was pulled over in the 2800 block of Balsam Court around 6:35 p.m.

Wheeler has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.