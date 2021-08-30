Police find man shot dead in back yard of Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man who was found shot to death in a back yard on Heath Street on Friday.

Police said officers responded to a call for an unresponsive adult around 12:40 p.m. in the 500 block.

Officials said the man was dead when they arrived, killed by apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have not released further details, including a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing, police said.