Police find man shot dead in back yard of Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating the murder of a 53-year-old man who was found shot to death in a back yard on Heath Street on Friday.
Police said officers responded to a call for an unresponsive adult around 12:40 p.m. in the 500 block.
Officials said the man was dead when they arrived, killed by apparent gunshot wounds.
Police have not released further details, including a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.