ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said a 27-year-old man was found on N. Alpine Road suffering from gunshot wounds, around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 300 block of Wood Road after shots were heard. They found spent shell casings and a residence that had been struck by bullets.

A short time later, the victim was located in the 300 block of N. Alpine Road, near Maray and Morsay Drive, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition, officials said.