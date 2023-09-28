ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Courtney Carter, 42, on charges of being an armed habitual criminal in possession of a stolen firearm after officers were called to a Shell Gas Station on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the Shell, at 430 W. Harrison Avenue, around 12:25 a.m. for a report of an armed person in a car.

Police saw the vehicle leaving the area and pulled the driver over. The passenger matched the suspect’s description, officers said.

A loaded gun, reported stolen in Rockford, was found in the car, according to police.

Carter was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Armed Habitual Criminal, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.