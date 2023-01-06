ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m.
The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867 or via the Tip 411 app.