JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police said they arrested three people after one man they were looking for ran inside an apartment and hid in a closet.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a complaint in the 200 block of South Jackson Street at 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, and saw Andon May, 42, run inside. May was wanted for cocaine dealing, bail jumping, possession of THC, and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers went inside the apartment and found May hiding in a closet, police said.

They also reported seeing marijuana on plain view on a table, and were able to get a search warrant for the apartment, which turned up several firearms, police said.

May faces additional charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and additional Bail Jumping charges.

Aikisha Tyler was charged with Harboring a Felon and Resisting Arrest.

Jeffrey Mahalick was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.