ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Nathael Velez-Ruiz, 21, was arrested Wednesday after police spotted him in a stolen car, and later recovered a loaded gun.

According to Rockford Police, officers spotted the stolen car in the area of Springfield Avenue around 5 p.m. The vehicle stopped at the Family Dollar, at 501 N. Springfield Avenue, and four people got out and went into the store, police said.

All four were detained by police, and officers then located a loaded gun on a store shelf.

Velez-Ruiz was the only one charged, with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification.

The car was reportedly stolen in Rockford.