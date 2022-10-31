ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Four Rockford teens, one as young as 13-years-old, were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting at a duplex with guns that were reported stolen.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Arthur Avenue around 4:35 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found numerous shell casings and a duplex that had been shot multiple times when they arrived.

Four juvenile males were found hiding in the shared basement of the residences. Officers located and recovered multiple handguns that were reported stolen out of Rockford and Janesville, Wisconsin.

The teens were taken into custody and lodged in Juvenile Detention. A 17 and 13-year-old were charged with No Valid FOID and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Two 15-year-olds were also charged with No Valid FOID.