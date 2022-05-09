ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say six teens, as young as 13 and 14, were involved in beating and carjacking a man in Rockford last week. Five were caught after a pursuit on foot, police said.

According to Rockford Police, the victim was walking to his car in the 500 block of W. State Street around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 5th when four teens approached him, hit him multiple times, and then took his car.

Police officers spotted the stolen car a short time later in the 300 block of Longwood Street, and when they tried to stop it, six occupants got out and ran away on foot, officials said.

Five of the six were captured, police said.

Jason Jordan, 18, was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with Vehicular Hijacking, Resisting Arrest, and an Outstanding Warrant.

A 14-year-old girl was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

A 15-year-old girl was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with Vehicular Hijacking, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Fleeing to Elude.

Jordan was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.