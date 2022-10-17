FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related.

Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by the gunfire.

While there are no reported injuries, police said that they believe the shooting is gang related. Any information on the incident should be given to the Freeport Police Department, (815) 235-8222.