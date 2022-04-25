FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have arrested a 16-year-old teen after he allegedly robbed a victim after arranging an iPhone sale on social media.

Police said the juvenile victim had come to Freeport, to the 400 block of W. Douglas, to purchase an iPhone from the suspect.

During the transaction, police say the suspect pulled a handgun and robbed the victim of cash and an iPad.

Police later caught the offender and discovered the gun was not real.

The teen suspect was charged with Aggravated Robbery and taken to the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.