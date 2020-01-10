Police: Freeport teen threatened officer and his family during arrest

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 19-year-old Felix Lopez was arrested Friday after officers in Freeport tackled him to the ground as he ran from them while they were serving a warrant.

According to Freeport Police, officers spotted Lopez in the area of Walnut Avenue and Exchange Street around 2:47 p.m.

Lopez was wanted on an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant.

As officers were attempting to arrest him, police say he resisted them and “clenched his fist in a manner that officers believed Lopez was going to swing at them.” In response, police say officers tackled him and put him in handcuffs.

During the incident, police say he threatened “bodily harm to one of the officers and their family members.”

He was charged with Resisting Arrest, and Aggravated Assault. He was taken to the Stephenson County Jail.

