FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by two Black male juveniles while walking, who demanded the victim’s phone. The suspects reportedly had a firearm and threatened the suspect.

The suspects were identified and located. A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old-boy were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, No FOID and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

They are being held in the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.