Police: Freeport woman stole 60-year-old victim’s identity, used it to steal electricity from ComEd

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Ashjia Burns was arrested by Freeport Police on Thursday and charged with Aggravated Identity Theft.

Police say between June 2017 and May 2018, Burns used the social security number and driver’s license number of a 60-year-old victim to pay for electricity from ComEd at her home in the 900 block of W. Jefferson Drive.

Burns posted 10 percent of a $30,000 bond and was released from the Freeport Police Department.

