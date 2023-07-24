FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say criminal gangs are thought to be responsible for several shootings over the weekend that injured two people.

According to police, the first shooting happened at 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, where a group of people were gathered in the 700 block of S. Kenwood Avenue. Someone fired shots at the group, and more shots were fired at a vehicle in the street, police said.

A 20-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were shot and had to be rushed to FHN for treatment. Both were discharged after treatment, police said.

Three vehicles and one house were struck by gunfire.

At 5 a.m., officers were called to another reported shooting in the area of State and Iroquois Streets, but no victims or damaged property could be located.

Police believe the shootings to be gang-related and ask anyone with information that could lead to an arrest of the offenders to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.