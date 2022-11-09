ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Online shopping is the go-to way of shopping, especially during the holidays, but porch pirates have recently gotten some residents concerned about getting their orders delivered to their houses.

One woman who recently got here packages stolen said that she feels she cannot trust anyone. She believes that it will only get worse with the holidays right around the corner.

“We have quite a few kids and grandkids, so it’s easier for me to order online and have it delivered,” said Barb McDermott.

McDermott said that she is a victim of package thefts. She got a message that packages were delivered, but they were not on her porch when she got home.

“It just scares you, because you don’t know who it is that took it, you don’t know why if they are watching your house,” McDermott said. “It makes you feel very insecure, makes you feel very uncomfortable in your own home, and that’s not the way a home is supposed to feel.”

She said that she now gets packages delivered to work because she feels that she cannot trust people. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Ryan Heavin said that there has been an uptick in porch pirates since the start of the pandemic due to more online shopping.

“It has definitely become more common with the uptick of people ordering online verses, you know, going into a big box store somewhere and purchasing something,” Heavin said.

Heavin said that there are some things residents can do to protect themselves from porch pirates. They can track their package so they know when they can be home to receive it. They can also talk to a neighbor they trust, send them to the store for pickup or their job or invest in a package porch lock box, along with cameras or doorbell cameras.

“Driving around the neighborhoods, making sure things look okay, not seeing things out of the ordinary,” Heavin said. “So just do more neighborhood checks, being more vigilant, doing our patrols, you know, like we do when we are not answering calls.”

McDermott and her family will be investing in a Ring doorbell. She said that she does not want it to happen again to her or anyone else.

“You know, it’s just a shame we can’t trust people, that it has come down to this. That people are stealing from other people,” she said. “With the holidays coming up, I know a lot of people are going to be having many things delivered and I don’t want to see anybody else feel this way, because it’s a terrible feeling. You don’t know who it was, you don’t know why they did it.”

Heavin said residents should save video if they get a porch pirate on camera and to call the police and file a report. They should then forward that information to officers so they can stop this from happening.