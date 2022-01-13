Police: Gun stolen from Beloit home during burglary

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public for help to identify two burglars who broke into a Beloit home and stole a gun.

According to police, surveillance video, taken from the home on Jean Ellen Drive, shows three people enter the house late on Sunday, January 2nd.

The thieves were inside for five minutes and left the home through the backyard. The homeowners returned home three days later and realized their house had been burglarized.

Anyone who can identify the thieves is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.