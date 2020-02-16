Police arrest former Badger football player in Janesville double homicide

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Janesville Police Department gave an update on the murder of Brittany McAdory of Joliet, Illinois and Seairaha Winchester of Janesville, Wisconsin.

WKOW reported that the police chief confirmed the suspect is former University of Wisconsin football player Marcus Randle-El.

Police announced that the suspect turned himself on Saturday approximately 3 p.m. in Chicago, although he did not confess to the murders.

On Wednesday, Janesville Police announced that they have a person of interest in Monday’s double homicide of two local women. Police confirmed that this person of interest was Randle-El and he turn himself in.

Both women were found around 3:20 a.m. near the TA Express Truck Stop in the area of Midvale Drive and Deerfield Drive.

The two victims were seen inside the truck stop, at 3222 Humes Road, at 2 a.m. Officials say the suspect was also in the area as they planned to meet up that morning.

Both were found with gunshot wounds around 3:15 a.m. by a passing motorist and were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A vehicle registered to one of the victims was found along I-294 in Justice, Illinois.

Police have not recovered a weapon and the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say they while they have the framework, they are still investigating a possible motive.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

