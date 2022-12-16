JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property.

Then, at 5:37 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of McKinley by a man who found his vehicle had been struck by bullets. Police did not find spent shell casings or damage to any other house or vehicle.

Police say they are trying to identify the suspect in the crime, and are asking that any residents have information that they share it with Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.