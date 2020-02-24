Police hope to identify suspect in Winnebago County cell phone store fraud

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected in felony fraud cases at several Winnebago County cellular stores.
Police released photos of the suspect, who is wanted in connection with crimes that took place at US Cellular, AT&T and Verizon Wireless stores between November 2019 and December 2019.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff at 815-319-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-769-STOP.
