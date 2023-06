SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in South Beloit are searching for a man who robbed a Fas Fuel gas station early Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the store at 518 Shirland Avenue around 4:55 a.m. and held up the clerk with a handgun.

Photo: South Beloit Police Department

After robbing the business, police said the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the South Beloit Police Department at 815-389-3491.