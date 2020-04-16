BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have identified 18-year-old Jwan Lamon, of Janesville, as the man found dead in Beloit on Tuesday.
According to police, they were called to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue at 6:30 p.m. for the report of a body that had been found.
Police say evidence suggests that Lamon was the intended victim of a homicide.
If you have information regarding this homicide contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective
Bureau (815) 319-6400, Beloit Police (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Rockford man arrested for allegedly firing gun, kicking his way into apartment
- WATCH LIVE: President Trump unveils 3-phase plan to reopen economy
- Police identify man found murdered in Beloit
- Boone, Rock, Ogle and DeKalb counties announce new COVID-19 cases
- Text scam claims you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19, police say
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!