Police identify man found murdered in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office have identified 18-year-old Jwan Lamon, of Janesville, as the man found dead in Beloit on Tuesday.

According to police, they were called to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue at 6:30 p.m. for the report of a body that had been found.

Police say evidence suggests that Lamon was the intended victim of a homicide.

If you have information regarding this homicide contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective

Bureau (815) 319-6400, Beloit Police (608) 757-2244 or Crime Stoppers (815) 963-7867.

