ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for assistance in apprehending Jordan Njos, 18, who is wanted for burglarizing the YMCA in June.

According to Rockford Police, the burglary happened around 1 a.m. on June 4th at the facility at 200 Y Boulevard.

Police said the suspect stole several laptops.

Njos is wanted on charges of Burglary and Felony Theft.

Njos is not in custody at this time. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.