FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have identified Montrell Scott, 24, as the victim of a February 10th shooting on West Dexter Street.

According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the Unit Block of West Dexter Street around 5:55 p.m. where Scott was found. Police said he had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to a Freeport hospital and then flown to Rockford, where he died on Friday afternoon.

Police described the killing as “gang-related” and say they are looking for two “persons of interest” in the case and a vehicle has been impounded.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222.