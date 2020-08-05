Police release name of woman killed in Freeport apartment murder

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have released the name of the woman murdered inside her home in Freeport on Tuesday.

At 1:40 a.m., police say they responded to the 200 block of N. Adelbert Avenue after receiving a call about shots being fired. At their arrival, officers found an open door to an apartment and later located the deceased victim inside.

She has been identified as 27-year-old Rebbie Plunkett.

The investigation is still ongoing, but police say they are looking for information on a black Nissan Altima with Georgia plate number CAR3302, which is listed as stolen.

If anyone has information about these crimes they are asked to contact the Freeport Police

Department or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to Stateline Area

Crime Stoppers by phone to: 1-866-TIPS NOW, through the Stateline Area Crime

Stoppers “P3 Tips” mobile phone app, or online at: www.statelineareacrimestoppers.com.

