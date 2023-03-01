BEACH PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 68-year-old Illinois man was charged after intentionally ramming his car into a tree due to an argument with his passenger Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the scene at 29th Street and Lone Oak Road in Beach Park around 7:45 a.m., according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. They found a Nissan Murano that had hit a tree when they arrived.

The driver and his 38-year-old female passenger had to be taken out of the vehicle by the fire department due to the damage. They were both transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger have a relationship, according to the sheriff’s office. They had reportedly gotten into an argument when the driver claimed that he was “going to end their lives.”

He proceeded to drive off the road and directly into a tree.

The man has been charged with Domestic Battery and Reckless Conduct. His name is being withheld pending his discharge from the hospital.

He will be placed into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail upon his discharge.