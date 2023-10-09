ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WTVO) — Police said an Illinois man arrived covered in blood at a relative’s home after beating another family member on Saturday morning.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Sanjuan Reyes, 36, is accused of beating a family member and hitting a police dog while resisting arrest.

Police said Reyes arrived at a relative’s home in Joliet early Saturday morning, covered in blood and intoxicated. The family was concerned with the well-being of another family member who lives with Reyes, authorities said, and contacted the Round Lake Beach police.

Police also asked the sheriff’s office for assistance, utilizing a K-9 unit in the search after Reyes was not found at home. Later, police found his vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Route 83 and Rollins Road with a significant amount of blood inside it, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli.

Police said Reyes was tracked by K-9 Dax and struck the dog during his arrest.

Authorities later said Reyes beat a 39-year-old woman in Waukegan. Police did not clarify their relationship. The woman suffered broken bones and was taken to a hospital.

He faces two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, striking a police animal and resisting arrest.

Reyes was in court on Sunday and was ordered to be held for a detention hearing.