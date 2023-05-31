WELLS, Nev. (WTVO) — The man who reportedly stole a backhoe to catch a flight in Illinois has been arrested in Nevada.

Timothy Baggott stole a backhoe and drove it about 10 miles to the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois to catch a flight to Portland, Oregon on May 18, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Baggott was arrested in Elko County, Nevada, on May 21 for charges related to the possession of a stolen vehicle, but he was later released.

He was arrested in Wells, Nevada, the next day for charges related to the possession of an additional stolen vehicle. The Williamson County state’s attorney formally filed charges on May 23 for Theft (over $10,000), a Class 2 felony. A warrant for his arrest was issued with a $25,000 bond.

Baggott is currently being held in the Elko County Jail.