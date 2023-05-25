DES PLAINES, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman has been charged with arson in the burning of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Virginia Roque-Fermin, 41, has been charged with one felony count of Arson, according to the Des Plaines Police Department.

Officers arriving at the Shrine on Tuesday saw Roque-Fermin quickly walking away from the blaze. They observed soot on the front of her clothes and detained her for further investigation, according to the department.

Surveillance video of the Shrine showed Roque-Fermin carrying objects such as statues, buckets, chairs and planter pots toward the grotto area of the shrine. She proceeded to start a fire and continued to carry surrounding objects toward the fire to stoke the flames, the police department said.

Damages are estimated to be over $78,000.