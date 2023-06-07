BAILEYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says a heavyset man in an SUV pulled a woman over in a fake traffic stop, and authorities want to arrest him.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 30th, around 6:30 a.m., the female driver stopped for what she thought was a traffic stop.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, heavy-set, 5’10” – 6′ tall, with short dark hair, a thick mustache, and bushy eyebrows. He was wearing a tan button-up shirt with dark pants, wearing a star-shaped badge, and a square nameplate.

Police said the man was driving an SUV with a yellow stripe on the side, a black brush guard mounted on the front, and a light bar mounted on the top.

When stopping the woman, authorities said the light bar was not activated, but the vehicle had red/blue lights flashing in the front grille.

The suspect told the woman she had been pulled over for “almost speeding” and a “registration light infraction,” and he took and examined her driver’s license and insurance before returning both documents through the driver’s side window.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers.