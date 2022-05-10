FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Stephenson County Health Department helped parents make sure their children’s car seats met safety standards on Tuesday.

Techs checked to verify if the seats were installed correctly during a “No Child Wet Behind” diaper giveaway at FHN Hospital.

Organizers said if car seats are used improperly, it can prove fatal.

“Our whole goal is to teach the parent. We don’t install car seats for them. We educate them, so they can do it properly and there’s a lot of different things, we make sure they’re following the law and that their car seat isn’t expired, or recalled,” explained Melanie Wingo, from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

A Grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation helped pay for the car seat check.