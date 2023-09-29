PLANO, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Plano are asking residents if anyone has lost a goat.

“If you’re missing your goat, he may be hanging out with us at the Police Department…we would like to avoid bringing him to animal control if possible, so please give us a call if you recognize him!” police wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The black and white goat was pictured behind a glass window in a holding area.

Photo: Plano Illinois Police Department

Police did not specify where the goat was found.

Users made plenty of jokes in the comment section.

“He did nothing wrong. He’s just a scapegoat,” said Greg Thoms.

As of Friday morning, no one had claimed the goat.

Plano is located in Kendall County, near Aurora.