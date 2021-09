STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — Sterling Police say they are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot on Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of 12th Avenue around 2:47 a.m.

The victim is said to have suffered a non-life threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital.

No arrests have yet been made, but police said the crime is under investigation, with the cooperation of the Illinois State Police.