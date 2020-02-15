Police in wake of another serial rapist attack: if you see something, say something

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford residents are on high alert after police warn a serial rapist may be roaming the city’s streets.

The latest victim was assaulted in her home February 12th.

Now city officials suggest certain ways to keep the community safe.

“Certainly in 26 years, I’ve certainly seen a lot, but every time something like this comes up they are infrequent, which is good, but it’s still horrifying knowing that this individual is still out there,” said Rockford Police Department Lieutenant, Randy Berke.

Rockford Police say they are out in full force working to find the suspect.

“We’ve got detectives that are working on this, we’ve got patrol officers that are working on this I mean it’s definitely receiving a lot of our attention,” Lt. Berke said.

He said residents can take precautions.

“What we like to say is making yourself a hardened target,” Lt. Berke said. “The best is security systems, alarm systems ones that get monitored, but I know there’s a cost to that. Locking all your doors, locking all your windows, making sure nobody’s following you when you’re driving around or coming home, making sure that you do have a cellphone with you, keeping yourself aware of your surroundings.”

Police suggest getting involved with your neighborhood.

“I think that wherever you are we live in an age today where everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings,” Lt. Berke said. “Get involved with your neighbor, your neighborhood watch groups, form one, just be a good neighbor look out for each other.”

Ultimately, police say if you see something, say something.

“Keep your eyes and ears open, and if they see anything suspicious report it to the police as soon as possible,” Lt. Berke said.

Third Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg represents a part of Northwest Rockford. That’s where Rockford Police report attacks happened.

He’s confident justice will be served.

“With local, state and federal law enforcement working on this collaboratively this dirtbag will be caught. Not only caught but will prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Tuneberg said.

