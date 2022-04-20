ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Environmental Science Academy (RESA) Middle School, at 1800 Ogilby Road, was evacuated Wednesday afternoon in response to a potential threat.

Rockford Public Schools say administrators are working with Rockford Police to investigate, but police determined the threat was unfounded.

Students and staff will continue the day as scheduled, RPS said in a statement.

Police are also investigating a threat against RESA on April 11th which forced a lockdown of the facility. Officers checked the building at the time, and found nothing.