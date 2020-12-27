Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were killed and a “person of interest” is in custody after a shooting at the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley around 6:55 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, an additional three people were wounded in a shooting that took place both inside and outside the facility, located at 4007 E State Street.

O’Shea said teenagers were among the victims, but did not give further details.

According to O’Shea, the suspect was in the building when police arrived, but he said he didn’t believe that officers fired their weapons in taking the suspect into custody.

Police believe the shooting was a random attack.







