Police investigate after bullets hit Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford.
Police say that a home that had people inside was struck by bullets. An unoccupied car was also hit with gunfire. However, no one was hurt.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information can contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
