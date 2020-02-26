Police investigate after bullets hit Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say that around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near the 1100 block of 13th street in Rockford.

Police say that a home that had people inside was struck by bullets. An unoccupied car was also hit with gunfire. However, no one was hurt.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

AGG DISCHARGE: At 1725 hours officers responded to the 1100 blk of 13th St for multiple shots fired. An occupied residence and unoccupied vehicle were struck. No injuries, and this is an on going investigation. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 26, 2020

Anyone with information can contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.

MORE DETAILS:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

